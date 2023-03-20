CHICAGO – You may think you’ve heard it all when it comes to job application questions.

But one woman shared an unconventional question she was asked on a recent application- ‘How do you feel life has worked out for you so far?’

This question got the WGN Morning News team pondering their own lives.

They also discussed potty mouth children, texting etiquette, and filthy hot tubs.

