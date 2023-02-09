CHICAGO – We’re counting down the days until couples celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The “holiday” is less than a week away, and one thing that people have to start planning for are the desserts they’ll share next Tuesday.

That topic was part of Thursday’s “6@6” on WGN Morning News as the hosts look forward to Valentine’s Day. At the same time, they also discussed Swatch watches, marble caves, an interesting ski trip for a couple, and more.

You can watch the full “6@6” segment from the February 9 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.