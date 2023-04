CHICAGO — Because it’s Monday. We present a few moments of gentle stretching with award-winning actress, Angela Lansbury.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss Martha Stewart’s basket collection, a lotto dilemma and the nap dress.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.