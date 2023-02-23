CHICAGO – In this town, hot dogs are taken seriously, so any variation is often debated among those enthusiasts of the food.

On Thursday’s WGN Morning News, we had a most unusual variation of it: Instead of a bun, it was served on a pancake.

We featured this treat on the “6@6” on Thursday as we talked about what is featured on this unique pancake hot dog that the producers found for the hosts to discuss.

Keeping with that theme, we also featured a bag in the form of a pancake along with igloo houses and the Museum of Broken Relationships.

You can watch the entire “6@6” segment from WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.