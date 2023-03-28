CHICAGO — Sometimes the best pizza is the one that you have after ordering it, so it might be worth putting in the extra effort.

Don’t just stick it in the microwave when you get hungry the next day, because that pie deserves some special treatment (AKA the oven).

On Tuesday’s “6@6,” the hosts of the WGN Morning News talked about what you should do with your leftover pizza when you start craving a snack, and don’t just “nuke” it. A little extra time can make all the difference.

We also talked about Tiffany shoe box, the value of some “old school” stuff, “caftan” season, and more along with pizza during the segment.

You can watch this edition of the “6@6” from the March 28 show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.