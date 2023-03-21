CHICAGO – Have you ever wondered why squinting helps you see something more clearly?

Contrary to the thought you are squishing your eyeballs into working better, you’re actually re-shaping the lens at the front of your eyes.

By squinting you’re also reducing the amount of light coming into your eyes.

The WGN Morning News team also discusses dinosaur necks, NCAA basketball fans and garden gnomes.

