CHICAGO — It’s an age-old question. Do you really need to pre-heat the oven?

Cooking scientists say it all depends on what you’re making.

If you’re making something that needs to “rise” like a cake, cookies, breads, souffles or meringues, the answer is yes.

A pre-heated oven is important because those recipes use “leavening agents” like yeast or baking powder.

If you like your food to get nice and brown on the outside, like vegetables or meats, you should also pre-heat.

But according to the folks at Bon Appetit, it’s not essential to pre-heat the oven when you’re doing a slow-bake recipe, like a casserole.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss barn owl monogamy, snake robots, and duster dresses.

