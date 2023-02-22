CHICAGO – With so many people online dating, could there be a few simple words that set you apart?

A study of users of one app used to help people connect found that could very well be the case in 2023.

Those buzzwords that work were featured on Wednesday’s “6@6” on WGN Morning News as the hosts gave their opinion on that topic. Speaking of dating, they also discussed a few things not to do on a first date as well.

Melodies for cows, a Dubai mega hotel, and plane seat drama were also topics that were featured on the segment on the February 22 program.

You can watch this edition of the “6@6” in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.