CHICAGO — If you’ve seen ‘Queen Charlotte’ on Netflix, you already know the story, it’s how young Charlotte and young King George met and fell in love.

And since it’s a “Bridgerton story” you also already know, there’s lots of intimate moments. Turns out, they couldn’t use the actual beds when filming those moments.

The show’s production designer told People Magazine, the actual beds were off limits to cast and crew.

That’s because they filmed on actual historic British estates, they couldn’t risk damaging the original furniture.

So they had to re-build and re-create entire bedrooms, just for those intimate scenes.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss heifer heels, fly geysers and a post-natal spa.

