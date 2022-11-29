CHICAGO – If you like kids and really get into the holiday spirit, your skills are in need this holiday season.

Per a study in the UK, the demand for Santa’s helpers is up 30 percent, and there is trouble filling that as December approaches.

That tidbit was one of a few that was featured on the “6@6” on WGN Morning News on Tuesday morning. The hosts also discussed the idea of “sittervising” with kids along with a football player that enjoys a very unique condiment in his coffee: Mayonnaise.

You can watch the entire segment from the “6@6” on November 29th in the video above.

