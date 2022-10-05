CHICAGO – Who wouldn’t want to have a day less of work, especially when it helps you sleep?

One study says that’s the case if when you work four days instead of five, and that was featured on this edition of “6@6” on WGN Morning News on October 5th.

You can also see stories on tiny apartments, at cat litter robot, and a workout video from Goldie Hawn in the segment with Pat, Robin, Dan, and Paul.

You can watch that segment in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.