CEO of Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, and daughter-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr, Arndrea Waters King, talk about the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington event Saturday.

60th Anniversary of the March on Washington

Lincoln Memorial

Saturday, Aug. 26th

mow2023.com

