PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A bipartisan committee voted to block Gov. JB Pritzker's emergency powers mandating masks. Following the vote, more school districts made the decision to make masks optional.

Maine Township High School District 207 and Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 sent a message to parents Tuesday night, strongly encouraging masks — but making them optional starting Wednesday. Masks will still be required on school buses. The districts also noted that they "highly recommend that staff and students continue to wear masks in alignment with guidance from the CDC."