LISLE, Ill. — The Lisle school board says it will investigate serious allegations of harassment and racism after a student said a teacher used profanity and racially charged language in class.

At a board meeting Monday, sophomore Zoya Shaik, said a teacher at the school ranted about race, background checks for “these people” including U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar and used offensive language when referring to immigration, deportation and indigenous people. Shaik said the teacher continued even after being told she was being offensive and inaccurate.