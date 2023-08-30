A group of women age 40 and above who get together to relive old memories and create new ones while jumping Double Dutch. Their Facebook group page is over 50,000 and they have over 100 subClubs located in cities all over the United States including Chicago as well as in Germany, Canada and Israel.

40PLUSDOUBLEDUTCHCLUB.COM

Instagram 40plus_doubledutchclub

Facebook 40+ Double Dutch Club

