Nicholas's mom told him to start a business during COVID... and he did. The young CEO makes craft planes and DIY Plane Kits, and can talk about the process of launching a company- from a little boy's eyes. (The importance of being empowered to think outside the box and beyond worksheets during Coronavirus.) In fact, his Kits for Kids programs gifts FREE kits to kids whose parents are in the medical field treating patients with COVID.

CreationsByNicholas.com