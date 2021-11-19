19th annual WGN Morning News toy drive — Friday, December 10

CHICAGO, November 19, 2021 – The WGN Morning News Toy Drive will be celebrating its 19th year, running from 5am–10am on Friday, December 10th. The Toy Drive will feature many musical acts virtually as well as Ana Belaval of WGN Morning News’ Around Town at a local Jewel-Osco location, where toy donations will be accepted throughout that entire weekend. This year’s toy drive will again be virtual due to the pandemic and any toys collected will go to benefit The Off The Street Club.

DONATE NOW HERE

or text TOY to 97999

With the launch of WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, all online donations will be matched through the end of 2021. The McCormick Foundation matches all donations to WGN-TV Family Charities at fifty cents on the dollar. With WGN-TV and the Foundation paying all campaign and administrative expenses, one hundred percent of all donations, plus the match, are granted to qualified nonprofit organizations. This year’s WGN Morning News Toy Drive proceeds will be divided evenly between two charities, The Off The Street Club and Christmas in the Wards, as a grant. The five-hour drive will take place on December 10, but WGN will accept donations through December 31, 2021.

To make a financial donation

Viewers are encouraged to donate at:

Donate directly at McCormickFoundation.org/Partnerships/WGN-Toy-Drive

or text TOY to 97999 (message and data rates may apply)

To donate a toy at a participating Jewel-Osco location:

WGN-TV Family Charities, a McCormick Foundation Fund, is focused on creating opportunities for children and families to help them fulfill their potential. The charity hopes to bring awareness to various organizations and to enlist community support to help make a difference in the lives of families throughout the Chicago area.

Since 1996, Christmas in the Wards has served Chicago’s underserved and hard to count communities bringing the spirit of the season to hardworking families, deserving students and youth. Christmas in the Wards dedicates 100% of their resources for a sole purpose, to serve. Annually, this is accomplished by working with local aldermen to select over 300 deserving families from the wards of Chicago who would otherwise go without essentials such as food and clothing and special gifts from Santa. In addition, Christmas in the Wards supports education in marginalized communities through its Laptops on the Lane event, providing over 200 laptops and mentoring services to middle school and high-school-aged students. This 2021 holiday season marks the 25th anniversary of Christmas in the Wards, serving a record 38 wards and families throughout Chicago’s South, West, and North Side communities.

Off The Street Club is Chicago’s oldest boys and girls club, providing hope, play and ‘casual joy’ since 1900. The Club currently serves more than 3,000 kids in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country, West Garfield Park. Providing after-school activities, summer camps and events ‘where kids can be kids’, Off The Street Club’s motto is, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” Every child seeking a safe place to go is welcome to join Off the Street Club for games, play and mentorship; it’s where ‘hope has a home.’

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news and entertainment and is owned and operated by Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Inc. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News mobile app. In-depth local weather coverage is available on all newscasts and the WGN-TV Weather mobile app. WGN 9.2 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Inc.’s 1950s – 1970s classic TV network Antenna TV, WGN 9.3 is the Chicago affiliate for Court TV, WGN 9.4 is the Chicago affiliate for Nexstar Inc.’s 1980s – 2000s retro TV network Rewind TV, and WGN 9.5 is the Chicago affiliate for TBD. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com