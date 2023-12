Mike and Jeri Wirtz met in 1976, near the swimming pool in their apartment complex. Since then they’ve enjoyed nearly 5 decades of love and life together with their family.

The couple went viral earlier this year, when a clips of them watching themselves on the classic game show, The Newlywed Game racked up millions of likes.

They joined us to talk about their appearance on the show, and what they’ve learned about relationships since then.

You can find them here on Instagram and YouTube.