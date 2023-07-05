CHICAGO — Chicago police seek the public’s help locating a missing 26-year-old man who may require medical attention.

Police on Wednesday said Lucas Regan, of Chicago’s West Town neighborhood, has been missing since June 26. He was last seen in the 1900 block of W. Race wearing blue jeans and a short sleeve purple paisley shirt.

Regan, who may also frequent the 1st Police District, stands 5″7′, weighs 125 pounds, and has green eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Lucas’s whereabouts can call (312) 744-8266.