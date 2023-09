WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — West Chicago police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man who was last seen driving Monday in Joliet.

According to the West Chicago Police Department, Jose Cordero, 72, left his home but never reached his destination.

He is driving a black 2018 Toyota RAV 4 with Illinois license plates 2274226.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 630-293-2222.