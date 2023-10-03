CHICAGO — Police are looking for help as officers search for a teen girl missing from the city’s Southwest Side since May of 2022.

Chicago police say 15-year-old Adelia Claudia was last seen on May 23, 2022, in the 3300 block of West 51st Street in Gage Park.

According to police, Claudia is known to frequent areas near the 5100 block of South Whipple Street and the 2200 block of South Albany Avenue in South Lawndale.

Police say Claudia, who has black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans and white gym shoes. Claudia stands 5 feet tall and weighs around 90 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Adelia Claudia is asked to call the CPD Area One Detective’s SVU office at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.