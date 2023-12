STICKNEY, Ill. — The Stickney Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing minor who was last seen early Sunday morning.

According to the Stickney Police Department Facebook page, Noelia Brito was last seen leaving her house at around midnight on Sunday, Dec. 10.

If anyone has seen Noelia or has information about her, call 911 immediately or contact the Stickney Police Department at 708-788-2131.