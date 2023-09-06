GARY, Ind. — The Gary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old who is believed to be in “extreme danger” and may require medical attention.

17-year-old Alexxzander Meyers, of Gary, Indiana, was last seen around 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Meyers is described as 6-foot-2, weighing 320 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy shirt, gray shorts and red Croc’s.

ISP said that Alexxzander is believed to be in “extreme danger” and may require medical assistance.

He is missing out of Gary, Indiana, which is 152 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with knowledge of the missing teen’s location is being asked to call 911 or the Gary Police Department at (219) 660-0000. No other information was immediately provided.