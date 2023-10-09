CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 41-year-old woman who was last seen on August 31.

Guadalupe Villeda, 41, was last seen in the area of 5200 South Green Street in Chicago’s New City neighborhood around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Villeda is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light color shirt.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Villeda frequents the area of 47th Street throughout Chicago.

Anyone with information regarding Guadalupe Villeda’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.