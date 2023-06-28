CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday, June 27.

Jayanna Adamski, 14, of River Grove, was last seen in the area of Galewood Park on Tuesday, June 27.

Adamski is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She reportedly has a lip piercing and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and carrying a Nike backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Jayanna Adamski’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.