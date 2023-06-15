CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 58-year-old who was last seen on Monday, June 12.

Joseph Schramm, 58, was reported missing from the 1300 block of West Winona Street on Chicago’s North Side on Monday, June 12.

Schramm is described as 6-foot, weighing 120 pounds, with blonde/gray hair and blue eyes. He reportedly may be driving in a red 2009 Honda with Illinois license plater number VLP906.

Anyone with information regarding Joseph Schramm’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8266.