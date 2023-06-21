CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 33-year-old woman with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Brittney Romano, 33, was last seen on the 2400 block of North Ocanto Avenue in Chicago’s Montclare neighborhood on Saturday, June 10.

Romano is described as 5-foot-7, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black leather coat, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Romano reportedly has a tattoo on her right shoulder and a cardinal tattoo on her left ribs. She also has been diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information regarding Brittney Romano’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.