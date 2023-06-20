CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on Friday.

Nathan Cole Conner, 16, was last seen at his home on the 3900 block of North Kedzie Avenue in Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood on Friday, June 16.

Cole Conner is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Nathan Cole Conner’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.