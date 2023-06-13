CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old who was last seen on June 3.

Mia Zaragoza, 18, was last seen at her home on the 1600 block of North Talman Avenue in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

She is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 120 pounds, with strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Mia Zaragoza’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.