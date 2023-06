CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 31-year-old man who has been missing for three weeks.

Tony Tarasiuk, 31, was last seen on the 4600 block of West Palmer Street in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood on Friday, June 9.

Tarasiuk is described as 5-foot-8, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Tony Tarasiuk’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.