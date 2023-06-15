CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 64-year-old man who was last seen on Friday, June 2.

Darrell Space, 64, was last seen in the 1600 block of Millard Ave in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood on Friday, June 2.

Space is described as 6-foot-4, weighing 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, blue jeans, and black gym shoes.

Space may also be driving a 2006 Mercedez-Benz Sedan with Illinois license plate number DB8174. He also is known to be seen around the Douglas Park area.

Space may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Darrell Space’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-8251.