MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — The Mount Prospect Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 84-year-old man who was last seen driving to an auto repair shop in Arlington Heights this morning.

George Kunz, 84, of Mount Prospect, was last seen driving to an auto repair shop on Arthur Avenue in Arlington Heights around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Kunz is reportedly driving a brown colored Ford Edge.

The Mount Prospect Police Department also requested that the Illinois State Police activate a Silver Alert for Kunz.

Anyone with information regarding George Kunz’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department at 847-870-5656.