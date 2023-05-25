CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 42-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

April Crandall, 42, was last seen on the 10800 block of South Avenue M on Chicago’s far south side around 4 a.m. Sunday, May 21.

Crandall is described as 5-foot-2, weighing 120 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing baby blue shorts and a white t-shirt. She reportedly does not have identification or her cell phone on her.

Anyone with information regarding April Crandall’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274.