CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 39-year-old woman who was last seen on Friday.

Rena Baker, 39, was last seen driving a maroon 2004 Hyundai Sonata with an Illinois license plate Z709627 on Friday, June 2.

Baker is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She reportedly lives near 102nd Street and Forest Avenue in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood and works at a Dental Office near 51st Street and Pulaski Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding Rena Baker’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274.