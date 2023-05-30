CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday, May 23.

Lemarius Petty, 14, was last seen on the 7000 block of South Maplewood in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood near Marquette Park on Tuesday, May 23.

Petty was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and black Nike gym shoes. He is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Lemarius Petty’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.