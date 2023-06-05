CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen who may be in need of medical attention.

Angel Andrade-Tapia, 16, was last seen in the area of 62nd Street and Lawndale Avenue in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Andrade-Tapia was last seen wearing a green shirt, grey shorts, and red and black fila shoes. He is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The missing 16-year-old may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Angel Andrade-Tapia’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.