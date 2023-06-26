CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism.

Tyreik Avants, 21, was last seen near the intersection of 41st Avenue and Drexel Boulevard in Chicago’s Oakland neighborhood on Monday, June 26.

Avants is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt, dark colored pajama pants, and walking barefoot.

Avants has been diagnosed as autistic. He can speak, but is known to go long periods of time without speaking.

Anyone with information regarding Tyreik Avants’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.