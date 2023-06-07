Aubrey Mosley, 14, was last seen in the vicinity of 4400 South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Monday, June 5.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old who was last seen Monday.

Aubrey Mosley, 14, was last seen in the area of the 4400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood on Monday, June 5.

Mosley is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Aubrey Mosley’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8380.