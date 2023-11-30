CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 58-year-old man who was last seen in over two weeks.

Kim Antonio Biggs was last seen at his residence on the 3400 block of West Montrose Avenue in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood on Thursday, Nov. 9.

He reportedly also may have been seen in the Roseland neighborhood on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Biggs is described as 5-foot-10, weighing 163 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kim Antonio Biggs are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.