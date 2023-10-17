CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing woman who was last seen on the city’s South Side, police say.

Chicago police say they are searching for 61-year-old Yolanda Lee, who was last seen in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham.

Police notified the public about Lee’s disappearance on Monday evening and did not provide details on how long she has been missing.

Police say the missing woman, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-2 and weighs around 200 pounds.

Lee was last seen wearing a blue hat with a beige jacket, black joggers and black and white shoes. Police say she was also carrying a black purse and had been spotted wearing a silver necklace with earrings.

According to police, Lee may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 61-year-old Yolanda Lee is asked to call CPD Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.