CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 5-year-old boy who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 28.

Kennier Petit was last seen by his mother on the 5300 block of West Dakin Street in Chicago’s Portage Park neighborhood around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Petit is described as 3-feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey and black stripped hat, a grey fluffy sweater, and blue pants.

According to the Chicago Police Department, Kennier may be with his father, Josual Petit, who has also been reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of both Kennier and Josual Petit are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.