CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing teen girl from the Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, 13-year-old Wendy Sanchez-Pineda, who lives in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say the teen girl was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police say Sanchez-Pineda, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-3 and weighs around 95 pounds. She also has a scar on her left wrist.

Police notified the public about the teen’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Wendy Sanchez-Pineda to contact the CPD Area Five SVU at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.