LA GRANGE, Ill. — A search is underway for a missing man with intellectual disabilities who was last seen leaving his job in Oak Park on Wednesday.

Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Travis Collins at the request of the La Grange Police Department on Thursday.

According to the United Cerebral Palsy Seguin of Greater Chicago, a not-for-profit agency that serves individuals with disabilities, Collins, who has been missing since Wednesday, was spotted leaving his job at a Wendy’s at the corner of Harlem Avenue and Madison Street in the afternoon hours.

The 43-year-old man is very soft-spoken, has a condition that could place him in danger and is not carrying a phone or wallet, UCP Seguin said.

Officials say coworkers spotted Collins crossing Harlem Avenue and standing in front of Chipotle on the northwest corner of Harlem & Madison.

After leaving his job, Collins was supposed to take a PACE paratransit vehicle to his home in LaGrange, but officials say he never boarded the bus and has not been seen since.

Authorities say Collins was last seen wearing a dark gray skull cap, a tan coat, a navy hooded sweatshirt, a Wendy’s T-shirt, black work pants and black boots.

Collins stands 5-foot-10 and authorities say he has brown hair and a beard or facial hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 43-year-old Travis Collins is asked to contact the La Grange Police Department at 708-579-2333 or dial 911.