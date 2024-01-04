CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old who was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

15-year-old Lizieric Lima was last seen at her home located on the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Lima is described as 5-foot-2, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

No further information has been provided.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lizieric Lima are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.