CHICAGO — Police say a search is underway for a teen girl missing from the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, 16-year-old Olivia Nickson was last seen leaving her home in Englewood on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and never returned.

Officers say the teen girl, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-7 and weighs around 165 pounds. Nickson has black hair and brown. Recent photos provided by CPD also indicate that she has braces.

Police say it is unclear what Nickson was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Officers notified the public about Nickson’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 16-year-old Olivia Nickson is asked to call CPD Area One SVU Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.