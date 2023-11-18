CHICAGO — Police say a search is underway for a teen boy missing from his home on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to Chicago police, 15-year-old David Reyes was last seen on Friday at his home in the 2500 block of North Marmora Avenue in Belmont Cragin.

Officers say Reyes, who has brown eyes and black hair, stands 5-foot-3 and weighs around 115 pounds. Authorities have not provided a description of what Reyes was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Police notified the public about the teen’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old David Reyes is asked to call CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.