CHICAGO — Police are asking for help in the search for a missing man last seen near Little Village.

According to Chicago police, officers are searching for 23-year-old Reginald Wilson, who police say has been missing since around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Officers say Wilson was last seen in the 2500 block of South Western Avenue.

Police say Wilson, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-8 and weighs around 120 pounds.

Chicago notified the public about Wilson’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 23-year-old Reginald Wilson is asked to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.