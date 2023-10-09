CHICAGO — A search is underway for a missing 75-year-old man who police say may be in need of medical attention.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the Area Three Special Victim’s Unit is searching for Ronald Hill.

Police say Hill was last seen in the 2800 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Loop on Sunday, Oct. 8. He was last seen driving a black 2013 Volvo 850 with an Illinois license plate with the tag number “P940361.”

Hill, who has grey hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-10 and weighs around 185 pounds, police say.

Officers notified the public about Hill’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Monday, Oct. 9.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 75-year-old Ronald Hill is asked to call CPD Area Three SVU Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.