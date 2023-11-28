LYNWOOD, Ill.— Lynwood police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 74-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

According to Lynwood Police Chief Greg Thomas, authorities are searching for 74-year-old Doris Crosby, a Lynwood resident who has been missing for over a week.

Police say Crosby was last seen in the 6200 block of South Damen in Englewood on Chicago’s South Side on Sunday, Nov 19.

According to police, Crosby suffers from several medical conditions including dementia, diabetes and hypertension.

Police say the missing woman stands 5-foot-10 and weighs about 170 pounds. Crosby was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Authorities notified the public about Crosby’s disappearance in a news release sent out on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 74-year-old Doris Crosby is asked to call the Lynwood Police Department at 708-785-4744 or dial 911.