CHICAGO — A search is underway on Sunday for a teen girl missing from Garfield Park, according to Chicago police.

Police say they are searching for 14-year-old Kimmora Price who has been missing from the 3500 block of West Lexington Street since Monday, Oct. 2.

According to police, the teen girl was last seen in the 2900 block of West Polk Street while wearing a black sweater and blue pants with black, gold and white shoes.

Police say Price, who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 98 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 14-year-old Kimmora Price is asked to call CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.